Air Force Rise Above Traveling Exhibit showcasing short films in Tallulah

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Commemorative Air Force Rise Above Traveling Exhibit is showcasing two short films at Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport. The films tell the story of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Air Force Service Pilots in World War II.

“If you don’t know much about the WASP or don’t know much about the Tuskegee Airmen and the adversity they had to overcome, our documentaries which are only 15 minutes, and they are free,” Director of Rise Above Chris Allen said. “They will give you familiarity with why we chose to tell these stories and why they are so important.”

The exhibit will be at the airport through Sunday, October 15.

