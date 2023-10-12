Advertise
Air Force Rise Above Traveling Exhibit showcasing short films in Tallulah

Rise Above Exhibit Graphic.png
Rise Above Exhibit Graphic.png(KNOE)
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Commemorative Air Force Rise Above Traveling Exhibit is showcasing two short films at Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport. The films tell the story of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Air Force Service Pilots in World War II.

“If you don’t know much about the WASP or don’t know much about the Tuskegee Airmen and the adversity they had to overcome, our documentaries which are only 15 minutes, and they are free,” Director of Rise Above Chris Allen said. “They will give you familiarity with why we chose to tell these stories and why they are so important.”

The exhibit will be at the airport through Sunday, October 15.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

