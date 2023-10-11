ULM Museum of Natural History to host featured speaker

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM Museum of Natural History is celebrating Louisiana Archaeology Month by hosting a talk with featured speaker Erlend Johnson.

The talk is entitled “Hurricane Salvage and Public Archaeology” and will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the museum on the first floor of Hanna Hall.

“The ULM Museum of Natural History looks forward to promoting Archaeology Month and this year is no exception,” said museum director Dr. Kim Marie Tolson. “We have a great speaker and a great subject from a site here in Louisiana,” she added.

Johnson’s presentation will feature preliminary results from data recovery excavations in Kisatchie National Forest located in western Louisiana.

