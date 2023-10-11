Advertise
ULM Museum of Natural History to host featured speaker

ULM celebrates Louisiana Archaeology Month
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM Museum of Natural History is celebrating Louisiana Archaeology Month by hosting a talk with featured speaker Erlend Johnson.

The talk is entitled “Hurricane Salvage and Public Archaeology” and will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the museum on the first floor of Hanna Hall.

“The ULM Museum of Natural History looks forward to promoting Archaeology Month and this year is no exception,” said museum director Dr. Kim Marie Tolson. “We have a great speaker and a great subject from a site here in Louisiana,” she added.

Johnson’s presentation will feature preliminary results from data recovery excavations in Kisatchie National Forest located in western Louisiana.

To learn more, visit ULM’s website.

