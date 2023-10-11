Monroe’s Rollin’ on the Riverfront is back

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Those looking for a fun fall activity should check out Rollin’ on the Riverfront.

The event will take place Saturday, October 21, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Monroe RiverMarket.

Attendees can look forward to music from The Main Street Band, ULM’s Sound of Today Marching Band, and delicious food from area food trucks such as Kona Ice, Toukas 318, Blue Taco, and Taste of Love to name a few.

At 5 p.m. guests can take part in River ReMix and taste local concoctions made by community members then vote for their favorite.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit Discover Monroe-West Monroe’s website.

