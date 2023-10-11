KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Clouds and Showers Exiting, Sunshine Returns

It was a cloudy and wet day for much of the ArkLaMiss as a large storm system passing to our south brought moisture to the region. Some of this moisture will be around during the early evening before eventually clearing out. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Thursday as high pressure builds back into the region. The sunshine lingers into Friday and through the weekend into next week. Temperatures by Friday will reach the upper 80s, warm for this time of year. After the passage of a cold front late Friday, cooler, fall weather is expected for the weekend. Temperatures will only reach into the low and mid 70s. It will be even cooler early next week, with temperatures in the upper 60s. Enjoy.

Tonight, clouds and showers slowly exit the region. Temperatures will lower to the upper 50s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 80s, seasonal for this time of year.

Friday will be a sunny day with temperatures reaching the upper 80s, above normal for this time of year.

Saturday will continue with the sunshine, but it will be breezy and cooler. Temperatures will only reach the mid 70s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny and breezy day, with temperatures in the low 70s.

Monday will be a sunny and cool fall day. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and cool fall day. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be a sunny and relatively cool day, with temperatures only reaching the mid 70s, below normal for this time of year.

