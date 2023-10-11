KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Rain & Cooler Today, Warmer To Round Out the Workweek

Many locations across the ArkLaMiss received some much-needed rain this morning. The shower activity should taper off through the afternoon, followed by gradual clearing. Temperatures max out in the 70s. We turn to more seasonable weather on Thursday, with highs in the lower 80s. But wait, there’s more. Highs reach near 90 degrees on Friday ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, fall air filters in for the weekend, and highs are in the 70s. Sunshine and breezy conditions are on tap.

Today: Cloudy, then gradual clearing later in the day. Rain diminishes throughout the afternoon.. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a bit breezy as well.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temperatures with lows in the middle 50s.

Thursday: AM Clouds, PM Sun. It’s a humid day. Highs reach the lower 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year!

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures top out near 90 degrees in the afternoon.

Saturday: Below-average temperatures return with low humidity and breezy conditions. Highs top out in the middle 70s under a sunny sky.

Sunday: Pleasant and sunny end to the weekend. Temperatures reach the lower 70 degrees.

Monday: Fall weather continues. Highs top out near 70 degrees with more sunshine on tap.

Tuesday: Rinse and repeat. Afternoon temperatures max out around 70 degrees under a sunny sky.

