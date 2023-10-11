KNOE Tuesday Night Forecast: Clouds Return, Limited Fire Danger

It was a mostly cloudy and warm day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures peaked in the mid 80s in Monroe, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. More clouds are expected for tonight and Wednesday, as a larger, complex storm system passes south of the region. By Thursday, sunshine returns to the region with temperatures reaching the low 80s, seasonal for this time of year. Friday will be a warm day, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees. A late day passage of a cold front will lead to cooler, fall conditions this weekend, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It will be sunny and breezy at time this weekend as well. The fall weather continues into early next week.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and warm, with temperatures in the low 60s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day with temperatures reaching the upper 70s. There will be a low chance for rain showers across the southern portion of the viewing area.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with high pressure building into the region. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm day. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees.

Saturday will be a sunny, breezy and cool fall day. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s, below normal for this time of year.

Sunday will be a sunny, cool fall day. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Monday will be a sunny, fall day. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Tuesday will be a sunny, fall day. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

