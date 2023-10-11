How the state is keeping votes secure ahead of primary election

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The October primary election is coming up, and election officials are working to keep votes safe.

Records from the Louisiana Secretary of State show more than 8,000 people cast early ballots in person in Ouachita Parish - including just over 2,600 absentee ballots. The Registrar of Voters said the Parish Board of Election supervisors will count the ballots on election night.

The board includes one democratic representative and one republican representative. The secretary of state’s office also sends a representative prior to the election to test the machines.

“And run a zero tape to show that there are no votes on the machine - there’s nothing on the machine first, and the early voting process takes place for seven days and on election day - then the secretary of state’s office comes back and they take the votes off of the machine,” said Isabelle Butler, Registrar of Voters in Ouachita Parish.

The Registrar of Voters in Ouachita Parish says anyone can witness the counting of ballots on election night, but it’s a sequestered meeting - meaning you can’t leave once you’re in and no electronic devices are allowed inside.

