Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Grambling hosts Alabama A&M for Homecoming

Grambling has won 6 of the last 7 meetings
By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling is just one point away from being 3-0 in conference play but a close lose to Alcorn State drops the G-Men to second place in the SWAC West. Now the Tigers switch their focus to Alabama A&M for Homecoming. Both teams can light up the scoreboards as they are tied for first in the conference for points per game (32.2).

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more
Boyfriend arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend and her son
Master Trooper Kory York had sought dismissal of the negligent homicide and malfeasance charges...
Judge upholds most serious charges in deadly arrest of Black driver Ronald Greene
ACE testifies at La. BESE committee meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
La. BESE votes yes to open new school in Monroe serving autistic students
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Fun starts Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
ULM set to host Celebrity Slow-Pitch Softball game
The University of Louisiana System announced that they will be interviewing Jim Henderson on...
Jim Henderson to Interview for Louisiana Tech President Position
Warhawks lose to Jaguars, 55-7.
ULM suffers blowout home loss against South Alabama
falls to app state
ULM falls to Appalachian State by a last second field goal