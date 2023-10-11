Grambling hosts Alabama A&M for Homecoming
Grambling has won 6 of the last 7 meetings
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling is just one point away from being 3-0 in conference play but a close lose to Alcorn State drops the G-Men to second place in the SWAC West. Now the Tigers switch their focus to Alabama A&M for Homecoming. Both teams can light up the scoreboards as they are tied for first in the conference for points per game (32.2).
