Grambling hosts Alabama A&M for Homecoming

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling is just one point away from being 3-0 in conference play but a close lose to Alcorn State drops the G-Men to second place in the SWAC West. Now the Tigers switch their focus to Alabama A&M for Homecoming. Both teams can light up the scoreboards as they are tied for first in the conference for points per game (32.2).

