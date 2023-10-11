Advertise
Glenwood Regional Medical Center President resigns

Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center(KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Glenwood Regional Medical Center’s President, Jeremy Tinnerello, has resigned.

As of now, no one has been named as Tinnerello’s replacement, however, a spokesperson for the hospital said that Glenwood is fully operational. A temporary head officer is expected to be named soon.

The Ouachita Parish Police Jury sold Glenwood Regional Medical Center to IASIS Healthcare in 2007. It was acquired by Steward Health in 2017. The Medical Center closed its OB-GYN operations in 2022.

The company closed its Texas Vista Medical Center in San Antonio and sold its healthcare sites in Utah this past May, according to the Steward Health Website.

