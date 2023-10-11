Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Former principal accused of sexual assault

Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine on suspicion of...
Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.(Woodruff County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a former high school principal Tuesday following allegations of “inappropriate behavior with female students.”

ASP arrested 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Shafer is the former principal and softball coach at Augusta High School.

According to Wednesday’s news release, the Woodruff County prosecutor asked ASP to investigate Shafer in July after the Augusta School District terminated his employment following allegations of inappropriate behavior with female students.

Shafer is currently being held in the Woodruff County Jail, awaiting his next court appearance.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more
Boyfriend arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend and her son
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
ACE testifies at La. BESE committee meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
La. BESE votes yes to open new school in Monroe serving autistic students
Master Trooper Kory York had sought dismissal of the negligent homicide and malfeasance charges...
Judge upholds most serious charges in deadly arrest of Black driver Ronald Greene

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/11
BKV and NuQuest Energy Announce Carbon Sequestration Agreement with the State of Louisiana
4 NELA parishes receiving portion of $3.3 million from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Scott Davis spent 65 days at St. Francis Medical Center after emergency spinal surgery.
2 Cars 2 Winners: The Davis Family!
Scott Davis spent 65 days at St. Francis Medical Center after emergency spinal surgery.
2 Cars 2 Winners: The Davis Family!