Former principal accused of sexual assault

AUGUSTA, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a former high school principal Tuesday following allegations of “inappropriate behavior with female students.”

ASP arrested 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Shafer is the former principal and softball coach at Augusta High School.

According to Wednesday’s news release, the Woodruff County prosecutor asked ASP to investigate Shafer in July after the Augusta School District terminated his employment following allegations of inappropriate behavior with female students.

Shafer is currently being held in the Woodruff County Jail, awaiting his next court appearance.

