Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Family Dollar recalling dozens of OTC drugs, consumer products sold in multiple states

Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being...
Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being improperly stored.(MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products that include vitamins, toothpaste and over-the-counter drugs.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the items included in the recall were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements by the discount retailer and inadvertently shipped to certain stores.

The items were sold at those stores between June 1 and Oct. 4 in 23 states, including California, Nevada, Colorado, Texas and Florida.

Such items as Benadryl allergy tablets, Crest tartar control toothpaste and Vita Globe gummies are on the recall list.

The FDA says Family Dollar has notified its stores and has discontinued the sale of the affected products.

Customers who purchased any of the recalled items can return them to the store where they were purchased without a receipt.

Those with further questions regarding the recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687.

Officials also advised customers to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they are experiencing any problems that may be related to using the recalled products.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more
Boyfriend arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend and her son
Master Trooper Kory York had sought dismissal of the negligent homicide and malfeasance charges...
Judge upholds most serious charges in deadly arrest of Black driver Ronald Greene
ACE testifies at La. BESE committee meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
La. BESE votes yes to open new school in Monroe serving autistic students
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

A Colorado woman is worried her husband's remains are among the 115 bodies found improperly...
Woman’s husband might be among bodies at funeral home under investigation
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday, Oct. 9,...
Trump’s financial statements were key to getting loans, ex-bank official tells fraud trial
FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French...
Social media is awash in misinformation about Israel-Gaza war, but Musk’s X is the most egregious