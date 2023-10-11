Dixie Center for the Arts discusses upcoming community events

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Dixie Center for the Arts in Ruston has many events coming up that are perfect for the entire community. Tom Faber joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss a few of the upcoming events.

Faber says it is important for the community to support the arts as they bring in world-class acts for the community to enjoy.

If you would like to be involved, Faber says there are plenty of ways to volunteer. He says volunteers can help usher people to their seats, clean up after the show, or pass out flyers for upcoming shows.

To find ways you can volunteer or to find upcoming shows, visit their website.

