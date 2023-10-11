Concordia Parish authorities search for hit-and-run driver

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help regarding a fatal traffic accident that left a bicyclist dead.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 around 9:22 p.m. on Highway 3180 near Vidalia Canal deputies responded to a traffic accident. When they arrived on the scene they discovered that a vehicle hit a bicyclist that had been traveling on the highway without any reflectors or lights.

The man driving the vehicle told authorities that after hitting the bicyclist, he quickly called 911 and attempted to move the bicyclist out of the road. While he was trying to get the bicyclist to safety a second vehicle driving from Highway 131 at high speeds appeared.

The driver moved out of the roadway, however, the bicyclist was hit and knocked into a ditch. The driver told CPSO that the second vehicle never stopped.

The bicyclist died from his injuries.

If anyone has information on the second driver, please contact Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 336-5231.

