Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish authorities search for hit-and-run driver

(WTVG)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help regarding a fatal traffic accident that left a bicyclist dead.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 around 9:22 p.m. on Highway 3180 near Vidalia Canal deputies responded to a traffic accident. When they arrived on the scene they discovered that a vehicle hit a bicyclist that had been traveling on the highway without any reflectors or lights.

The man driving the vehicle told authorities that after hitting the bicyclist, he quickly called 911 and attempted to move the bicyclist out of the road. While he was trying to get the bicyclist to safety a second vehicle driving from Highway 131 at high speeds appeared.

The driver moved out of the roadway, however, the bicyclist was hit and knocked into a ditch. The driver told CPSO that the second vehicle never stopped.

The bicyclist died from his injuries.

If anyone has information on the second driver, please contact Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 336-5231.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more
According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on...
One dead in Jonesboro Shooting
Boyfriend wanted in murder of woman and son arrested during manhunt
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Clouds Return, Limited Fire Danger

Latest News

Ralph Talmadge Wood Jr. was a member of the U.S. Air Force. Local veterans and Patriot Guards...
Veteran with No Family Gets Honorable Burial
ACE testifies at La. BESE committee meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
La. BESE votes yes to open new school in Monroe serving autistic students
La. BESE votes yes to open new school in Monroe serving autistic students
La. BESE votes yes to open new school in Monroe serving autistic students
Former North Delta Crime Stoppers President, Mel Cohen.
North Delta Crime Stoppers honors longtime president