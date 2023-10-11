Candidate for La. Governor Jeff Landry visits Catahoula’s in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Attorney General and Gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry made his way to Monroe Wednesday morning.

Landry and his campaign team visited Catahoula’s, where local supporters were present to cheer him on before Saturday’s election.

This quick stop at the restaurant was part of his ‘Get Out The Vote’ Diner Dash tour that began Wednesday morning in Shreveport.

“If you go back to that video on our website at jefflandry.com. It’s still up there. It doesn’t say that I was running. It said that we were running because what we want is the input of the people of this state,” said Landry. “I think that we have delivered a campaign to the people of this state that talks about the issues that are paramount to the people of the state and that have to be fixed in order to get this state off the bottom and lifted towards the top.”

Landry will make his final restaurant stops in south Louisiana over the next two days.

