Alzheimer’s Association hosts awareness event at Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a walk event at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo to help raise awareness for this disease. Renee Matthews Calloway and Dr. Jason Maljaars joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about this event and the association’s purpose.

Calloway says the association works to provide the community with ways to support those who have Alzheimer’s and those who take care of people living with the disease.

The event will be this Saturday, October 14th. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. To learn more about Alzheimer’s or ways you can help raise awareness, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.