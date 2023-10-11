4 NELA parishes receiving portion of $3.3 million from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Four Northeast Louisiana parishes are receiving a portion of $3,335,000 million given to Louisiana from the Delta Regional Authority in Sates’s Economic Development Assistance Program funding. United States Senator Bill Cassidy announced today that the nin grants from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help build new roads and bridges, improve transportation, promote business development, and enhance job training.

“Improving access to infrastructure and workforce development opportunities is crucial for the prosperity of our state,” said Dr. Cassidy. “By investing in our local communities, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is building Louisiana’s economy for 2050.”

Here is a list of NELA towns and organizations receiving funding:

NOVA Rural Workforce Development Program: This grant will provide federal funding for job training and employment-related education in public education institutions in NELA.

Town of Jonesboro: This grant will provide federal funding to provide a water well and treatment plant for the Town of Jonesboro.

Madison Port Railcar Company: This grant will provide federal funding for various improvements to the Madison Port Building.

Rayville Economic Development Street Improvements: This grant will provide federal funding to overlay a portion of Gin Road in Rayville

