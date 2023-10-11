2 Cars 2 Winners: The Davis Family!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “I adore him, I do,” says Ann Davis. “Because he’s so kind.

When you spend 53 years together, it’s hard to be apart for months. Scott Davis spent 65 days at St. Francis Medical Center. At first, doctors thought he was having a stroke.

“It started on the night of May the 15th he was in terrible pain, this man never complains ever and so my sister brought him to the emergency room,” explains his daughter Polly Norris.

Scott Davis spent 65 days at St. Francis Medical Center after emergency spinal surgery and credits their staff for his survival.

“It’s about a 15-minute ride to the hospital, by the time we got here it had gone from worse, to the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life and I was numb on the right side and couldn’t move,” says Scott Davis.

“His right side was numb, so they gave him the TPA drug and the longer he was here the worse his condition got,” says Norris. “They did two MRIs and a CT scan and could not find any signs of a stroke and the doctors were baffled they couldn’t figure out what was going on. When they give you that drug for a stroke they have to keep you in the ICU for 24 hours, so we got him settled in the ICU about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning and at 8:15 a.m. I was getting a call how fast can you be here this is an emergency he has a blood clot in his spinal column and it’s pinching his spinal cord causing paralysis.”

That’s when she says doctors got the ball rolling and did emergency surgery to remove the clot.

“The surgery was very risky, they told us in the beginning you know. It could go badly because they had given him the shot and then were going to open him up and it could have gone terribly wrong,” says Norris.

When he woke up from the surgery, he still wasn’t able to do much.

“I could move my left leg a little bit because it wasn’t affected but my arms I couldn’t do anything with my right arm or my right hand and just a little bit with my left hand,” says Davis.

“Once we got out of the NSICU, where we got phenomenal care, once we finally got up to the rehab floor things started to roll, we started to see more movement, and more progression, and more independence,” explains daughter Rachael Davis.

Small improvements over time gave this family hope.

“So to go from seeing where we had to suction him out because he didn’t even have the coordination or strength to spit out of his mouth, so to go from having to brush his teeth, having to brush his hair, having to roll him 100% us, him not doing any, to him being able to roll himself in the bed with us just standing by to make sure he doesn’t roll all the way off the bed, is awesome,” says Rachael Davis..

Scott Davis’ family credits St. Francis for his survival, the rehab team for his miraculous improvements, and God for putting them in the right place at the right time.

“It’s God’s handiwork on this floor, and this group of nurses and doctors and therapists, just can’t say enough good about them,” says Scott.

Now he’s home and improving every day in outpatient rehab. It was a long 65-day journey at the hospital, but one Scott Davis says he wouldn’t have wanted to spend anywhere else in Northeast Louisiana.

“Life is going to look even better because God has built a story here, he has strengthened our faith he has grown dad’s testimony,” explains Polly.

All the proceeds from the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle go toward services like the Davis family relied on. Specifically, it benefits Women’s, Children’s, and Critical Care Services at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

A $50 ticket not only helps improve our community healthcare but you’re entered for the chance to win a 2023 Nissan Titan Pro-4X or 2023 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium.

You can buy a ticket online here or at Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed, Sparks Nissan, Van-Trow Toyota, the St. Francis Medical Center Gift Shop, or the St. Francis Community Health Center.

If you buy a ticket between October 9 and 13 at noon, you’ll be entered for a chance to win an extra $2,500 in the Vantage Last Chance Cash Blast.

Ticket sales close on October 18 at midnight, and the drawing will happen live on KNOE at 6 p.m. on October 24.

