Zoo Buddy: Baird’s Tapir!

Meet Justin! He's a Baird's Tapir at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Justin! He’s a Baird’s Tapir at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo in Monroe.

“So these guys are from Central America. They are herbivores, so they really like to eat leaves, plant material, fruits, etc [...] but typically little twigs and things like that in the rainforest,” explains General Curator Lisa Taylor.

There are multiple types of tapirs, but Taylor says the Baird’s Tapir is the largest.

“They are vital for the rainforest because these guys actually contribute to seed dispersal, which makes the rainforest regenerate. Now the crazy thing is, all this deforestation that’s happening, Central America especially, has lost over 70% of the rainforest,” explains Taylor.

Justin is about 20 years old.

“These guys are actually related to rhinos and horses of all things because of the way their feet are. It’s kind of almost like a hook. But they have this big beautiful brown fur which actually is covered in soft bristle hair. They have a little bit of a mane on the back of their neck. Huge round ears for hearing great, great sense of hearing,” says Taylor.

She says they are excellent swimmers and spend a good bit of time in the water.

“They are monogamous when it comes time for breeding which basically means a male and a female get together. They have one offspring per year and they take care of the baby together until this baby’s grown and get ready to wean and then the dad you know leaves or he may end up staying with this female but they’re very solitary in the wild,” says Taylor.

You can visit the zoo any day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The boat ride will be open during the winter months for the first time this year. The splash pad is now only open on the weekends.

