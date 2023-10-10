Advertise
‘Would be a dream come true’: World War II veteran has one wish for his 100th birthday

A 100-year-old World War II veteran and die-hard Bengals fan said he hopes to meet a few of the players for his birthday. (Source: WCPO, PAUL BROWN, CNN)
By Madeline Ottilie, WCPO
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WCPO) - A World War II veteran says he only has one birthday wish this year as he celebrates turning 100.

Gordon Haerr is a die-hard Cincinnati Bengals fan. He wants the team not only to start winning but to meet a few of his favorite players.

Haerr watches every game at his veteran’s home in the Georgetown area.

He keeps busy with family, bingo, and of course the Bengals.

“It hurts when they lose. I take it too seriously, but I like to see them win,” Haerr said.

It’s a simple pleasure for someone who about eight decades ago was thrust into combat in World War II.

“I still have nightmares,” Haerr said. “I had a few friends that were killed that kind of got to me, but I consider myself lucky.”

Fellow veteran Paul Brown said he heard about Haerr and knew he had to meet him.

“It took him 70 years to get his medals and the stuff he had to do, especially in World War II,” Brown said.

According to Brown, he wants to help Haerr make his Bengals wish happen and connect him with a few of the players.

“That would be a dream come true for him,” Brown said.

He even drew up a sign to hold up outside the team’s stadium asking the players to visit one of their biggest fans as he turns 100.

“I’ve contacted the team, wrote letters and everything, but no luck just yet,” Brown said. “But we’re not giving up hope.”

Brown added, “A veteran is the largest family in the world. It’s family and we take care of our own.”

Copyright 2023 WCPO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

