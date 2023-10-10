Ruston Community Theatre prepares for “Anne of Green Gables”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A classic play is coming to Northeast Louisiana. The Ruston Community Theatre is preparing for its upcoming show, “Anne of Green Gables”. Two of the stars, Sandee Sledge, who plays Marilla, and Laina Parkman, who plays Anne, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to give us an understanding of the play.

The shows begin Thursday, October 12th with the last show being Sunday, October 15th. The show is for viewers of all ages and tickets can be found on the organization’s website.

