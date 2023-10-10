Advertise
North Delta Crime Stoppers honors longtime president

The North Delta Crime Stoppers honored former president, Mel Cohen for his service to Crime Stoppers.
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The North Delta Crime Stoppers Program held a luncheon Tuesday afternoon honoring former president Mel Cohen. Cohen worked with Crimestoppers for over 40 years.

“I’m greatly appreciative and surprised but I greatly appreciate that all of these people care to come,” Cohen said.

Detective Josh Sanson has worked with Cohen for three years and benefited from Cohen’s leadership.

“During that time Mr. Mel has helped me,” Sanson said. “I could call him anytime or go to his house and he would help me organize the stuff and get everything going to help crime stoppers to continue to go.”

Cohen said he hopes the program will continue to expand across parishes in northeast Louisiana.

Local church hosts ‘Prayer for Peace’ for those in Israel
