Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Mississippi

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTT CO, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother and her son were found shot to death inside their Forest, Mississippi home.

Coroner J. Van Thames has identified the victims as Zina Williams, in her mid 40′s, and 8-year-old Zacchesus Williams.

The discovery was made on Wash Drive around 9 p.m. Monday when first responders were initially called to a house fire.

Crews immediately called the coroner after finding two bodies inside the home.

Thames said the alleged boyfriend shot both mother and child. WLBT is awaiting details of the investigation from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

