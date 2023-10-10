Advertise
Local church hosts ‘Prayer for Peace’ for those in Israel

First Methodist Monroe hosts ‘Prayer for Peace’ for those in Israel
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - First Methodist Monroe is hosting a prayer session for those in Israel affected by the deadly attacks.

Reverend Brian Mercer is a pastor at First Methodist who has taken six groups to Israel over the last two decades. Mercer said he’s been in touch every day with the group’s tour guide, Nader, and their bus driver, Abdallah, whom he’s become close with over the years.

“It breaks my heart because of the innocent civilians who were being affected. The women and the children and the men and the elderly, those who’ve been attacked,” Mercer said.

He said the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a complex and dynamic issue that has made it hard for Americans to understand their everyday life experiences.

“In Nader’s words, there’s been 17 conflicts like this over the last decades, now maybe not as harsh and certainly as devastating as this one,” said Mercer.

Mercer said he feels the need to show support by praying for those living in fear of what might happen.

“If affects the day-to-day lives of the people that we’ve grown to know and love,” Mercer said. “It creates conflict, fear, and death, and people that are wounded that are trying to live lives like we are and worship their god and so we’re opening our doors just so we can pray for the people of Israel.”

First Methodist Monroe will be open to anyone who wishes to pray for those in Israel from 12-6 p.m. until Friday, Oct. 13.

