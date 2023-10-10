Advertise
Last community event of 2023 at Oak Ridge museum to happen Oct. 14

Starr Homeplace in Oak Grove, Louisiana.
Starr Homeplace in Oak Grove, Louisiana.(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, La. (KNOE) - Starr Homeplace is a non-profit museum and creativity center in Oak Ridge and is hosting its last Community Day event of the year on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will consist of music and blacksmithing as well as access to their 19 buildings full of artifacts.

For more information about the museum and what it has to offer, visit starrhomeplace.org.

