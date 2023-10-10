Last community event of 2023 at Oak Ridge museum to happen Oct. 14

OAK RIDGE, La. (KNOE) - Starr Homeplace is a non-profit museum and creativity center in Oak Ridge and is hosting its last Community Day event of the year on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will consist of music and blacksmithing as well as access to their 19 buildings full of artifacts.

For more information about the museum and what it has to offer, visit starrhomeplace.org.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.