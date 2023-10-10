La. BESE votes yes to open new school in Monroe serving autistic students

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A special charter school has been approved by the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to open in Monroe.

The school received unanimous approval from the board Tuesday evening. The school will serve children with special needs and those on the autism spectrum in grades K through fifth grade.

Officials of the school, Academy of Collaborative Education, known as ACE, testified in Baton Rouge before the decision was made. Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis was there to support their efforts.

The school can only accept 96 students and will open on July 29, 2024.

