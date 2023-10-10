KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Clouds Return, More Humid Midweek

Good morning ArkLaMiss! Plan for another day with highs in the 80s. The only catch for today will be the wildfire danger across parts of the region. If your parish is under a burn ban, please follow it. You will also notice something that we didn’t see on Monday, and that is clouds! Under those clouds, we’re keeping the forecast area dry. Unfortunately, rain chances will remain low throughout the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will drop on Wednesday, with highs expected to be in the 70s. However, they will rise again on Thursday, with temperatures reaching the 80s. Our next cold front moves through Friday. By the weekend, highs will be in the 70s with low humidity and sunshine!

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Comfortable with highs in the middle 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and milder. Lows fall into the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Cooler than average for this time of year. Highs top out in the upper 70s under a cloudy sky. It will be breezy as well.

Thursday: Sunshine returns with seasonable temperatures. It’s also more humid! Highs reach the lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures max out in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Much cooler with low humidity and breezy conditions. Highs top out in the middle 70s under a sunny sky.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine. Temperatures reach the lower 70s off a breezy northwest wind.

Monday: Pleasant start to the workweek. Highs top out near 70 degrees with more sunshine on tap.

