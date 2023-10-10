Advertise
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Clouds Return, Limited Fire Danger

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Clouds will continue to build across the ArkLaMiss this afternoon. There’s also a limited fire danger for parts of the region. Are you hoping for rain? Unfortunately, rain chances remain low through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will drop on Wednesday, with highs expected to be in the 70s. However, they will rise again on Thursday, with temperatures reaching the 80s. Our next cold front moves through Friday. By the weekend, highs will be in the 70s with low humidity and sunshine!

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Comfortable with highs in the middle 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and milder. Lows fall into the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Cooler than average for this time of year. Highs top out in the upper 70s under a cloudy sky. It will be breezy as well. Few stray showers are possible south of I-20.

Thursday: Sunshine returns with seasonable temperatures. It’s also more humid! Highs reach the lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures max out in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Much cooler with low humidity and breezy conditions. Highs top out in the middle 70s under a sunny sky.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine. Temperatures reach the lower 70s off a breezy northwest wind.

Monday: Pleasant start to the workweek. Highs top out near 70 degrees with more sunshine on tap.

