Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Hunters urged to kill one more deer to reduce record population

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deer hunters can look forward to spending a little more time in the woods this season to help thin the deer population. Despite the drought, experts say there are record numbers in the woods.

Bow hunting season is underway, and the woods are crawling with deer. Wildlife experts say 1.5 million deer are roaming the state forests, more than the land can handle.

Hunters are encouraged to help thin the record population.

“We also had great conditions for deer to reproduce. So we’ve seen an increase in our deer population, and so with this upcoming season, we’re encouraging our hunters to shoot an additional deer, not an additional deer on their bag limit,” said Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Chief of Staff Russ Walsh.

According to wildlife officials, killing one extra deer could harvest 200,000 this year. Experts said the drought won’t impact the upcoming hunting season.

“The drought that we’re seeing right now... we probably won’t see the effects of the drought until next year,” said Walsh. “So going into the winter and going into late next spring, that’s when we’ll start seeing the effect on the deer.”

Chronic Wasting Disease remains present in the state, and hunters are urged to submit their samples for testing.

“We still have it in the south Delta area — Issaquena, Warren county, as well as in north Mississippi Benton, Marshall counties,” said Walsh.

The state agency has freezers located throughout the state for hunters to deposit deer heads for CWD testing. Gun season starts November 18.

“Be safe out there, and always take a kid hunting and fishing with you if you can,” added Walsh.

You can find out the locations of the freezers for CWD testing at www.mdwfp.com.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more
Boyfriend arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend and her son
Master Trooper Kory York had sought dismissal of the negligent homicide and malfeasance charges...
Judge upholds most serious charges in deadly arrest of Black driver Ronald Greene
ACE testifies at La. BESE committee meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
La. BESE votes yes to open new school in Monroe serving autistic students
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana talks to the media after making his pitch to...
Scalise secures GOP nomination for House Speaker
BKV and NuQuest Energy Announce Carbon Sequestration Agreement with the State of Louisiana
5 NELA parishes receiving portion of $3.3 million from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine on suspicion of...
Former principal accused of sexual assault
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/11
Scott Davis spent 65 days at St. Francis Medical Center after emergency spinal surgery.
2 Cars 2 Winners: The Davis Family!