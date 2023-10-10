Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

DeSoto Parish clerk of court arrested in electioneering case

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The clerk of court in DeSoto Parish has been arrested less than a week before Election Day on Oct. 14 after being accused of electioneering.

It’s alleged that Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans was campaigning at a nursing home in the parish, which is illegal in some circumstances. Click here to read the state’s law about electioneering at nursing homes. Evans was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 10 on two misdemeanor counts of electioneering at a nursing home.

A crowd of about 10 supporters gathered at the jail to await his release, including the former parish district attorney, Gary Evans, who is Jeremy’s father, and Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones.

John Tobler, the deputy secretary of communication and outreach for the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, says their office has been made aware of the claims. Tobler says the office is prepared to provide any necessary assistance to ensure continuity in the upcoming election.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the case.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more
According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on...
One dead in Jonesboro Shooting
Henderson will be interviewed to fill the presidential opening for Louisiana Tech University.
UL System to interview Jim Henderson for Louisiana Tech president
Officials say driver was shot while going down US 167 near North Hodge and Quitman
One dead in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more
The race is on to replace Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.
Race is on to vote on a new house speaker
Although the parish says it has a significant number of election workers, obtaining them in...
More help needed at voting polls
Early voting for the Gubernatorial Election starts this Saturday and runs until October 7, 2023.
Early Voting starts tomorrow for the Gubernatorial Election