City of Monroe announces temporary road closure

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced that the intersection of S. 3rd St. and Beauregard St. will be closed to all traffic beginning October 9.

The closure is expected to last two weeks with the intersection reopening on October 23.

Detour routes are available North to Pecan St. or South to Winnsboro Rd. If you have questions about the detour routes, contact Arthur Holland at (318)-376-1346.

The City of Monroe advises motorists to drive with caution through the construction area, watch for work crews and equipment in the work area, and be mindful of all construction signage in the area.

