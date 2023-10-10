Advertise
City of Monroe announces temporary closure of South Grand St.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced that South Grand St. will be closed to traffic beginning October 10.

The closure is between Johnson St. and Jack McEnery St. The road is closed due to a new cross-drain installation. The road is expected to reopen on October 17 weather permitting.

Detour routes are available on Thomas Rd. or Forrest Ave. If you have questions about the detours, contact Arthur Holland at (318)-376-1346.

The City of Monroe reminds motorists to drive with caution through the construction area, watch for work crews and equipment in the work area, and be mindful of all construction signage in the area.

