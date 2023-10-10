76 Gas hosts customer appreciation day

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76 gas station on Winnsboro Road held a customer appreciation day and the first 76 customers were able to get gas for 76 cents a gallon. Along with the discounted fuel, guests got free food, ice cream, and other giveaway items.

“We’re part of the community, and the community is what funds us and what makes us build these beautiful stores and helps us build these beautiful stores, we want to give back to the community,” said Now Save Stores official, Simran Dhaliwal-Emaus. “We are a part of the community, we live here - I shop here, I come here and shop at this mini grocery store all the time, and so we just felt like this was the time to give back as well.”

The Winnsboro Road 76 location is now approved to sell EBT items, and they will also have homestyle meals for sale in-store.

