Twin Cities impact ArkLaMiss economies over weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two big events happened over the weekend in Ouachita Parish and they had a big impact on area economies.

The Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival and ArkLaMiss fair have come and gone, but the impact remains a little longer. The fair brought in a full crowd during its final weekend, according to fair officials. The 18th annual NELA Celtic Festival took its traditional activities to Lazarre Park. Last year, event organizers held the festival at Kiroli Park, but they changed the location due to construction.

“Lazarre Park is around 90 acres on the beautiful Ouachita River, so it showcases one of our best natural assets here. This is the South Riverfront cultural district, so anytime we can really captivate the cultural economy and leverage that, it’s a wonderful thing,” said Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, city of West Monroe’s main street director and cultural district liaison.

West Monroe officials said a little more than 3,000 people attended the event from all over the country, and it cost $5 per person for those over the age of three, which benefitted the Kiroli Foundation.

“And it also meant hotel room stays and cash registers ringing throughout Ouachita Parish,” said Wells.

And back over at the ArkLaMiss Fair, organizers said 25-30 food vendors supported local nonprofits with their earnings.

“Benefitting their nonprofits, schools, churches, missions, etc. And also with proceeds that we’ll be making, as we’ve done in the last several years, we turned back around and donate 25 to 35 to 50,000 dollars or so back into the community from the fair here,” said Mike Shields, president of West Monroe Civitan Club’s ArkLaMiss Fair Board.

The ArkLaMiss fair drew in a range of crowds over the course of 10 days.

