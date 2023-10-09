Advertise
Principal of Walker High School requests to take leave of absence

Jason St. Pierre
Jason St. Pierre(Walker High School)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The principal of Walker High School has requested to take a leave of absence.

Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy confirmed Principal Jason St. Pierre’s decision on Monday, Oct. 9.

The announcement comes just one day after Pierre issued a public apology to Kaylee Timonet, a Walker High School student, and her family, following public backlash towards his decision to take away her school privileges.

Pierre took away the senior’s scholarship and removed her from the Student Government Association after a video surfaced of her dancing at a private party at an off-site location following homecoming.

The video in question of the homecoming afterparty was originally posted by a DJ promoting his business.

Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

In the statement, Principal Jason St. Pierre said he has apologized to the Timonet family and will reinstate his scholarship endorsement for her.
The mother of a Walker High School student claims school administrators wronged her daughter after taking away school privileges for dancing at a private party.

