Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness 5K to be held at Forsythe Park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and the Levi J. Burton Foundation is helping raise awareness with a community 5K event.

The event is for anyone in the community who wants to participate in the remembrance of parents who have unexpectedly lost a pregnancy or infant.

The 5K is scheduled for October 14 at Forsythe Park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. You can also register ahead of time here.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.