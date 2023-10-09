Advertise
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness 5K to be held at Forsythe Park

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and the Levi J. Burton Foundation is helping raise awareness with a community 5K event.

The event is for anyone in the community who wants to participate in the remembrance of parents who have unexpectedly lost a pregnancy or infant.

The 5K is scheduled for October 14 at Forsythe Park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. You can also register ahead of time here.

