Old Sterlington Rd. temporarily closed for road construction

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the City of Monroe advise motorists that a portion of Old Sterlington Rd. will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, October 9. The closure is expected to last approximately 90 days.

Old Sterlington Rd. from Bon Aire Dr. to Paige Dr. will be closed to all traffic for the construction of a new roadway and turning lanes.

Detour routes will be available at US Hwy 165 and Fink’s Hideaway Rd.

DOTD asks drivers to be mindful of crews working while driving in the area as workers and equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways. The City of Monroe and DOTD remind motorists that it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.