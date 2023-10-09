Advertise
National Bullying Prevention Month

Data shows one in five students report being bullied each day, causing an increased risk for depression, anxiety, and even suicide.
By Dorothea Wilson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Data shows one in five students report being bullied each day, causing an increased risk for depression, anxiety, and even suicide.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Judy French, president of Pacer’s National Bullying Prevention Center, said their mission is to eliminate bullying so that every child can have a chance to thrive.

“Our mission is to create a world without bullying to ensure that every childhood is free from it...To ensure that kids can grow and flourish without this thing,” said French.

French said that oftentimes bullies are hurting too and if we can get to the root of the problem, we can potentially end bullying altogether.

To learn more about Pacer’s National Bullying Prevention Center, visit their website.

