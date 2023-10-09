Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police release video of deadly pursuit and shootout in Vinton

Louisiana State Police bodycam/dashcam footage of Vinton pursuit and shooting
Louisiana State Police bodycam/dashcam footage of Vinton pursuit and shooting
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police have released dashcam and body camera footage of the deadly pursuit and shooting incident that took place on August 26, in Vinton. The incident would leave Spencer J. Wilson of Jacksonville, Texas, dead as a result of what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Viewer discretion is advised for children and sensitive viewers.

The release of the footage comes as the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit continues to investigate the shooting. Authorities say some of the footage has been redacted to afford individuals the right to privacy or to protect witnesses and/or victims.

Authorities say the incident began when a Cameron Parish Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2007 Lexus ES 350 sedan for an equipment violation on Highway 27 near Hackberry. Wilson can be seen in the footage driving away during the stop and begin firing a weapon at the deputy.

The pursuit continued through Carlyss and Sulphur with multiple agencies assisting until Wilson ran into a ditch near the intersection of Gum Island Rd. and Highway 108. Wilson reportedly drove through the ditch and then into another ditch south of the roadway before exiting the vehicle, taking a covered position in the ditch, and began firing with a fully automatic weapon at least five officers who exchanged gunfire with him.

Wilson then reportedly moved to a nearby open field where he continued to fire at officers and was later located with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

One officer from the Sulphur Police Department was injured during the incident by a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

A female passenger was found to be in the vehicle of Wilson’s vehicle who was interviewed and later released.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say driver was shot while going down US 167 near North Hodge and Quitman
One dead in drive-by shooting
According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on...
One dead in Jonesboro Shooting
Officials say a 49-year-old victim was found dead outside of his residence on Mosleys Bluff...
Union Parish Sheriff investigating Downsville homicide
The Caldwell Parish School District placed Crockett on administrative leave following his...
Caldwell Parish High School teacher placed on leave following arrest
Warhawks lose to Jaguars, 55-7.
ULM suffers blowout home loss against South Alabama

Latest News

File Graphic
Parishes announce which of them will opt in or out of statewide burn ban
Road closure announced.
City of Monroe announces road closure at intersection of South 3rd and Beauregard streets
The event is for anyone in the community who wants to participate in the remembrance of parents...
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness 5K to be held at Forsythe Park
Children’s STEM camp to be hosted at Powell Community Center