Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

La. Office of State Fire Marshal receives grant for smoke alarm program

Oct. 8-14 is National Fire Prevention Week
(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office announced on Sunday, Oct. 8 it has been selected as a federal grant award recipient, allowing the agency to obtain thousands of smoke alarms to increase home fire safety across La.

FEMA’s Grant Programs Directorate’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Fire Prevention and Safety (FP&S) Grant award, totaling $180,050, will boost the SFM’s smoke alarm inventory to more than 15,000 units for the agency’s Operation Save-A-Life program and, for the first time, include an inventory of 100 smoke alarms for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Operation Save-A-Life partners the SFM with local fire departments and districts to provide free smoke alarm installations, at any time of the year, for families in need of assistance accessing the critical emergency-alert equipment.

The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) has deemed October 8-14, 2023 as National Fire Prevention Week across the U.S.

To register for a free smoke alarm installation, or to learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org or reach out to your local fire department.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit www.firepreventionweek.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say driver was shot while going down US 167 near North Hodge and Quitman
One dead in drive-by shooting
According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on...
One dead in Jonesboro Shooting
Officials say a 49-year-old victim was found dead outside of his residence on Mosleys Bluff...
Union Parish Sheriff investigating Downsville homicide
The Caldwell Parish School District placed Crockett on administrative leave following his...
Caldwell Parish High School teacher placed on leave following arrest
Warhawks lose to Jaguars, 55-7.
ULM suffers blowout home loss against South Alabama

Latest News

During the celebration community members will be able to kayak and fish as well as learn about...
Friends of Black Bayou hosts community fall celebration
When cleaning your home to prepare for an estate sale, Deal says you often come across...
BBB: Estate Sales
When cleaning your home to prepare for an estate sale, Deal says you often come across...
BBB: Estate Sales
During the celebration community members will be able to kayak and fish as well as learn about...
Friends of Black Bayou host community fall celebration