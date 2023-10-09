KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: More Clouds Tuesday, Staying Pleasant

It was a gorgeous weather day for the ArkLaMiss with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Much of this week, weatherwise, will be nice, but there are some concerns as well. One of the first concerns is the threat for Wildfires this evening and into Tuesday. The air will be very dry with light wind, which would support the development of any wildfires. Another concern is for rain showers possibly on Wednesday. As of now, most of the rain that approaches the region will stay south. The weather improves for Thursday and Friday, and by the weekend, it will feel like fall once again with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, it will start out clear, with clouds moving in late. Temperatures will lower to the upper 50s.

Tuesday will bring more clouds and warmth. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s, above normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s, below normal for this time of year.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the low 80s, seasonal for this time of year.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Saturday will be a sunny day. It will be cooler and breezy as well. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Sunday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the low 70s.

Monday will be a sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

