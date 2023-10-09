KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Back in the 80s With Limited Rain Chances Later in the Week

We’ll see highs reach the 80s this afternoon and for most of the workweek. There are limited rain chances, Thursday through Friday. Tropical Storm Lidia in the Eastern Pacific is expected to weaken as it tracks through Mexico. Moisture left over from this system could allow for a stray shower Wednesday into Thursday. Unfortunately, a bulk of the rain will remain far south of The ArkLaMiss. The limited rain chances are with us through Friday as a cold front pushes through the region. Behind the front is another fall-like weekend!

Today: Abundant sunshine and much warmer. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows fall into the upper 50s with a light breeze out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: More clouds than sunshine. Highs top out in the middle 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. It’s a cooler day, with afternoon temperatures reaching near 80 degrees.

Thursday: A mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s. More humid! Isolated showers are possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Temperatures max out in the middle 80s.

Saturday: Sunny, cooler, and breezy. Pleasant conditions. Highs top out in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Expect more sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.