Friends of Black Bayou hosts community fall celebration

Friends of Black Bayou is hosting their 26th fall celebration for the community to learn about biology through physical and visual activities.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Friends of Black Bayou is hosting their 26th fall celebration for the community.

During the celebration community members will be able to kayak and fish as well as learn about nature and conservation. This event is great for families to attend. Children will be able to learn about biology through physical and visual activities.

The event will be held at Black Bayou on October 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free but there will be food trucks and a nature store that attendees will be able to purchase from.

