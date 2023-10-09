City of Monroe receives perfect score on Transit triennial Review

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced that its transit system received a perfect score on the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Triennial Review.

The review focused on the city’s compliance in 19 areas and compliance with the administrative relief and flexibilities FTA and requirements of COVID-19 Relief Funds received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) of 2021, and the American Rescue Plan (ARP) of 2021.

According to the city, no federal deficiencies were found in any of the 19 areas examined and there were no repeat deficiencies from the Fiscal Year 2019 Triennial Review.

