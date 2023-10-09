City of Monroe announces road closure at intersection of South 3rd and Beauregard streets

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced a road closure to all-through traffic at the intersection of South 3rd Street and Beauregard Street as Doetsch Environmental Services (DES) will be moving their equipment into place to continue cleaning and CCTV’n the Texas Standifer Trunkline.

The closure will be from Oct. 9-23, or until further notice. Detour traffic will be routed north to Pecan Street or south to Winnsboro Road.

