Children’s STEM camp to be hosted at Powell Community Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Powell Community Center is hosting a children’s STEM camp from October 9-12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The STEM camp, hosted by the Queens of Tomorrow, is a great educational opportunity for children ages eight to 17 to learn about the different areas of STEM. If you would like your child to attend, you can sign up at the Powell Community Center at 1401 Powell St.

Children attending the camp will need to bring their own lunch as lunch will not be provided.

