BBB: Estate Sales

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss estate sales and the BBB’s upcoming shredding event.

Deal says estate sales and the shred event tie together. If you are considering downsizing, getting your appraisals done early is a good idea so you don’t have to do it during a stressful time. When cleaning your home to prepare for an estate sale, Deal says you often come across important papers. The shred event is a great way to prevent identity theft when throwing out important paperwork.

The shred event is at Premier Plaza from 10 a.m. to noon this Wednesday, October 11. Those attending can shred 10 bags or less for free.

The BBB is closed today for Columbus Day. They are also closed for all federal holidays including Thanksgiving and the day after.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.