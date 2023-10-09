Advertise
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more

Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting numbers(WAFB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 gubernatorial primary election is one of several big-ticket races set to take place in Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 14.

There are 14 candidates bidding to be Louisiana’s next governor.

KNOE will keep you up-to-date with results as numbers begin to roll in on election night. In the meantime, you can stay informed on the latest gubernatorial primary election news by checking out all of the resources below.

Election results

Election results for the 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial primary can be found in this section once those numbers become available on Oct. 14.

Who is on the ballot?

There are 14 candidates on the ballot who are bidding to be Louisiana’s next governor. Those candidates are:

  • Benjamin Barnes
  • Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel
  • Daniel M. “Danny” Cole
  • Xavier Ellis
  • “Keitron” Gagnon
  • Sharon W. Hewitt
  • Jeffery Istre
  • “Xan” John
  • “Jeff” Landry
  • Hunter Lundy
  • John Schroder
  • Frank Scurlock
  • Stephen “Wags” Waguespack
  • Shawn D. Wilson

WATCH: 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial Race Coverage

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

