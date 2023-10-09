2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 gubernatorial primary election is one of several big-ticket races set to take place in Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 14.

There are 14 candidates bidding to be Louisiana’s next governor.

KNOE will keep you up-to-date with results as numbers begin to roll in on election night. In the meantime, you can stay informed on the latest gubernatorial primary election news by checking out all of the resources below.

Election results

Election results for the 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial primary can be found in this section once those numbers become available on Oct. 14.

Who is on the ballot?

There are 14 candidates on the ballot who are bidding to be Louisiana’s next governor. Those candidates are:

Benjamin Barnes

Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel

Daniel M. “Danny” Cole

Xavier Ellis

“Keitron” Gagnon

Sharon W. Hewitt

Jeffery Istre

“Xan” John

“Jeff” Landry

Hunter Lundy

John Schroder

Frank Scurlock

Stephen “Wags” Waguespack

Shawn D. Wilson

WATCH: 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial Race Coverage

Related Stories

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.