2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more

Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 gubernatorial primary election is one of several big-ticket races set to take place in Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 14.
There are 14 candidates bidding to be Louisiana’s next governor.
Election results
Who is on the ballot?
There are 14 candidates on the ballot who are bidding to be Louisiana’s next governor. Those candidates are:
- Benjamin Barnes
- Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel
- Daniel M. “Danny” Cole
- Xavier Ellis
- “Keitron” Gagnon
- Sharon W. Hewitt
- Jeffery Istre
- “Xan” John
- “Jeff” Landry
- Hunter Lundy
- John Schroder
- Frank Scurlock
- Stephen “Wags” Waguespack
- Shawn D. Wilson
2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial Election
