West Monroe celebrates 18th annual Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Celtic festival has returned for the 18th year with even more authentic attractions. The festival began in 2005 and is the longest-running festival still in existence in Ouachita Parish.

“The Scottish culture, the heritage, the Irish heritage on these types of Celtic events, it shares with the new generation of what it was like back then, the culture they had,” said bagpipe player Mike Beeler.

“Introduce them to an ancient instrument to new people is the fun just like the young lad dancing to the bagpipes a minute ago, that’s what it’s about.” said bagpipe player Alfred Barrow.

The festival was held at Lazarre park this year and with more space than previous years, there was plenty of room for more vendors and highland games.

“Today is all about celebrating the rich traditions, and history, and lore of the Celtic atmosphere and history of northeast Louisiana, and it’s also a way to get people to gather as a community together just to celebrate the region as well,” said West Monroe cultural district liaison Adrienne LaFrance-Wells.

