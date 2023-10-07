Advertise
Wossman avenges their loss to Carroll last season with a shutout

Wossman improves to 5-1 on the season
Wossman and Carroll face off in Week 6 of Friday Night Blitz!
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wossman Wildcats made the short two mile treck to Memorial Stadium for the annual grudge match against the Carroll Bulldogs. Last season the Wildcats and the Bulldogs went into triple overtime with Carroll coming out on top. This year the Wildcats got their revenge and more with a shutout over Carroll, 38 to 0.

