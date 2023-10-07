Wossman avenges their loss to Carroll last season with a shutout

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wossman Wildcats made the short two mile treck to Memorial Stadium for the annual grudge match against the Carroll Bulldogs. Last season the Wildcats and the Bulldogs went into triple overtime with Carroll coming out on top. This year the Wildcats got their revenge and more with a shutout over Carroll, 38 to 0.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.