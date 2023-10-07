Union Parish Sheriff investigating Downsville homicide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to a Facebook post by the Union Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on Friday, October 6.

Officials say a 49-year-old victim was found dead outside of his residence on Mosleys Bluff Road from apparent gunshot wounds around 10pm on Friday. Investigators determined that the homicide occurred on Thursday, October 5 around midnight.

Sheriff Dusty Gates says the victims name has not yet been released, but the investigation is ongoing and a person of interest is being sought.

If you have any information on this incident, officials ask that you contact the Union Parish sheriffs office at (318) 368-3124 or you can submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Union Parish online.

